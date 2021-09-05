Wownero Price Reaches $0.49 on Exchanges (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, Wownero has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000943 BTC on popular exchanges. Wownero has a market capitalization of $23.01 million and $111,236.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002518 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00066964 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00064542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.98 or 0.00153105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.31 or 0.00231274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Wownero Profile

WOW is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars.

