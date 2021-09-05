Wrapped Bitcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $189.16 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $10.29 billion and $189.16 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $51,509.48 or 0.99845036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00049376 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008006 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00073462 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008237 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007484 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000192 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.72 or 0.00621672 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 199,723 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.