Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $13,271.00

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $13,271.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 45.4% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $968.20 or 0.01865748 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00065677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.90 or 0.00155888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.74 or 0.00221108 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.74 or 0.07580427 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,666.03 or 0.99561967 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.54 or 0.00966474 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars.

