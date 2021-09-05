Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.43.

XEL has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

XEL stock opened at $69.80 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

