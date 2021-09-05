Xend Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $6.57 Million (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000642 BTC on exchanges. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $6.57 million and $1.22 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00066842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.22 or 0.00153395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.76 or 0.00226087 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.01 or 0.07782000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,743.19 or 1.00190337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.58 or 0.00973139 BTC.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

