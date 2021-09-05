Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,034 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $16,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 30.0% in the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 13,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 27.2% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 391,185 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $48,468,000 after purchasing an additional 83,666 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 33.3% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 35.7% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 490,702 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after purchasing an additional 129,054 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 10.7% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on XLNX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock opened at $155.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.27. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.71 and a 52 week high of $159.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.