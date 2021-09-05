XMON Price Hits $1,623.18 on Major Exchanges (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One XMON coin can now be purchased for about $1,623.18 or 0.03196410 BTC on popular exchanges. XMON has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $2,513.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XMON has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About XMON

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

