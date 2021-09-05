XSGD Price Reaches $0.75 on Major Exchanges (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $38.23 million and $12,643.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XSGD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001436 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00065677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.90 or 0.00155888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.74 or 0.00221108 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.74 or 0.07580427 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,666.03 or 0.99561967 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $501.54 or 0.00966474 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 52,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 51,288,011 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

