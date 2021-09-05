YENTEN (YTN) Reaches Market Cap of $110,745.98

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded up 80.8% against the U.S. dollar. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $110,745.98 and approximately $75.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,832.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.41 or 0.07582862 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.36 or 0.00438633 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $751.36 or 0.01449592 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00139598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.36 or 0.00600694 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.61 or 0.00603110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.10 or 0.00374480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005766 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.