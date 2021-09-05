YF Link (YFL) Market Cap Reaches $7.83 Million

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last week, YF Link has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. One YF Link coin can now be bought for about $152.00 or 0.00301888 BTC on popular exchanges. YF Link has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and $502,125.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00061938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00015669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00125284 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.70 or 0.00829619 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00047693 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

