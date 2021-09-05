YFValue Achieves Market Cap of $7.54 Million (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. YFValue has a total market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFValue coin can now be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YFValue has traded down 29% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YFValue alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00064690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00015817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00126379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.25 or 0.00833723 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00047735 BTC.

About YFValue

YFV is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

YFValue Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFValue should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YFValue using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YFValue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFValue and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.