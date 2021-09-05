Yield Guild Games (YGG) Price Hits $8.27 on Exchanges

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Yield Guild Games has a total market capitalization of $561.45 million and $31.90 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be bought for about $8.27 or 0.00016457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00066320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.46 or 0.00160156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $114.85 or 0.00228610 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.45 or 0.07839271 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,305.52 or 1.00130472 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $496.24 or 0.00987747 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,907,005 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

