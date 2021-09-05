Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $903,201.00 (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001037 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $5.24 million and approximately $903,201.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00066942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.91 or 0.00158877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.97 or 0.00208694 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,978.55 or 0.07909984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,357.72 or 1.00119019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.95 or 0.00801119 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

