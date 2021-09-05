yTSLA Finance (yTSLA) Price Up 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. yTSLA Finance has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $260,630.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, yTSLA Finance has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One yTSLA Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.75 or 0.00040863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00066431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.29 or 0.00154175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.62 or 0.00229647 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,985.21 or 0.07847791 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,474.58 or 0.99395996 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.29 or 0.00981249 BTC.

yTSLA Finance Coin Profile

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. The official website for yTSLA Finance is ytsla.finance . yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

yTSLA Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yTSLA Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yTSLA Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yTSLA Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

