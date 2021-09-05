Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.49. Horizon Bancorp reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBNC. Raymond James upped their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of HBNC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.83. 65,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,128. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.29. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.99%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 36.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,820,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,823,000 after acquiring an additional 487,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,343,000 after purchasing an additional 390,665 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,274,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 300,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 70,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 66,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

