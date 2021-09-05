Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $189.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to announce sales of $189.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $186.90 million and the highest is $191.69 million. Inter Parfums posted sales of $160.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year sales of $765.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $760.45 million to $770.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $832.18 million, with estimates ranging from $816.96 million to $847.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BWS Financial upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $74.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $36.46 and a 52 week high of $79.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

