Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.06. Penumbra posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.86.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,920,428. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Penumbra by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Penumbra by 98.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra stock opened at $277.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 645.35, a PEG ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $163.49 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.13 and a 200-day moving average of $270.62.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

