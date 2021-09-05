Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). ProPetro reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.42 million.

ProPetro stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $800.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $293,085.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ProPetro by 3,814.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ProPetro during the second quarter worth $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ProPetro by 98.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in ProPetro during the first quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

