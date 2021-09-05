Zacks: Analysts Expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.65. CDK Global reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

CDK Global stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average is $50.54. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter worth about $33,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CDK Global by 344.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in CDK Global by 2,121.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global in the second quarter worth about $83,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

