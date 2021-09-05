Zacks: Analysts Expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to Post $1.17 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.27. Citizens Financial Group posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Compass Point increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

NYSE:CFG opened at $43.07 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

