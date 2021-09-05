Zacks: Analysts Expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Will Post Earnings of $3.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will report earnings of $3.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.36 and the highest is $3.74. Costco Wholesale posted earnings per share of $3.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year earnings of $10.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $11.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.55.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST opened at $462.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $429.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $204.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $463.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

