Zacks: Analysts Expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to post $53.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.70 million and the lowest is $39.40 million. Eventbrite posted sales of $21.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year sales of $192.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.50 million to $216.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $294.90 million, with estimates ranging from $279.60 million to $314.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.94 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 119.11% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE EB opened at $17.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 3.09. Eventbrite has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

In other news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $933,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at $766,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $92,559.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,920 shares of company stock worth $1,120,092 over the last 90 days. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Eventbrite by 56.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 41,984 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the second quarter worth approximately $7,766,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Eventbrite by 625.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 314,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 271,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eventbrite by 25.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,538,000 after purchasing an additional 425,937 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eventbrite by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 459,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

