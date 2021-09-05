Zacks: Analysts Expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to Announce $2.97 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.02 and the lowest is $2.93. General Dynamics reported earnings of $2.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year earnings of $11.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $11.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.35 to $12.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Shares of GD opened at $202.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.43 and a 200 day moving average of $187.12. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $5,685,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in General Dynamics by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $179,242,000 after purchasing an additional 188,446 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 32.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 55.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 55.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

