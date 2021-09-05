Zacks: Analysts Expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to Post $0.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) will announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of AVAL stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter valued at about $6,927,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter valued at about $3,054,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the second quarter valued at about $565,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

