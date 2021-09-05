Zacks: Analysts Expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.91 Billion

Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will post sales of $20.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $21.20 billion. Humana posted sales of $20.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year sales of $83.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.83 billion to $84.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $91.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.23 billion to $94.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.35.

NYSE:HUM opened at $415.56 on Friday. Humana has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $433.90 and a 200-day moving average of $427.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after buying an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $393,330,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,018,000 after buying an additional 449,846 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Humana by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,499,000 after purchasing an additional 448,859 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after purchasing an additional 385,141 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

