Zacks: Analysts Expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) to Post -$0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) to announce ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.62). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $264,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $12.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.91. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of -0.06.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.