Zacks: Analysts Expect Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) to report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Perpetua Resources’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Perpetua Resources.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on PPTA. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Perpetua Resources from $14.50 to $12.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley started coverage on Perpetua Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

PPTA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.14. 444,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30. Perpetua Resources has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPTA. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

