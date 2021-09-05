Zacks: Analysts Expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.52 Million

Equities analysts expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to post $49.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.04 million. UMH Properties reported sales of $43.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full year sales of $189.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.71 million to $192.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $206.50 million, with estimates ranging from $202.58 million to $211.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 24.55%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $243,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,314,413.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,737.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 138 shares of company stock worth $3,006. 10.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 12.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 78,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 99,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UMH opened at $24.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

