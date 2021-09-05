Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $975.50 Million

Analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will report $975.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $958.00 million and the highest is $993.00 million. Acuity Brands reported sales of $891.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on AYI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,590,000 after purchasing an additional 106,951 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,784,000 after purchasing an additional 51,150 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 350,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 84,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 249.6% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $177.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $194.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

