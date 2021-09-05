Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $180,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will report $180,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Anterix’s earnings. Anterix reported sales of $250,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year sales of $1.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $980,000.00 to $2.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.36 million, with estimates ranging from $3.17 million to $29.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 6,051.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATEX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anterix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of ATEX stock opened at $59.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.62. Anterix has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $64.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 0.44.

In other news, Director Leslie B. Daniels acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.35 per share, with a total value of $55,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,347.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hamid Akhavan acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,578.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,800 shares of company stock worth $156,779 and have sold 20,510 shares worth $1,076,682. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Anterix by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Anterix by 74,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

