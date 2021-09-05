Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.33. Avanos Medical reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens cut Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 24,984 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 268,465 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 335,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,186,000 after purchasing an additional 58,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $32.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,613. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,096.33 and a beta of 0.91. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

