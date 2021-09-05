Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.69 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will report $28.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. Codexis reported sales of $18.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $101.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $103.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $120.18 million, with estimates ranging from $110.90 million to $131.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Codexis.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.04 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $27.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14. Codexis has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.40 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,578.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Codexis by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 58,679 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Codexis in the 1st quarter worth $1,007,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Codexis in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Codexis by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 967,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after acquiring an additional 118,833 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codexis (CDXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.