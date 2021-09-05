Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). Sequans Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SQNS shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sequans Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQNS traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.99. 40,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,677. The company has a market cap of $186.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.82. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

