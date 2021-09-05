Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to Post $0.71 EPS

Equities analysts expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to report $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.63. SJW Group reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SJW Group.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SJW shares. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

NYSE SJW opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $71.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in SJW Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 2,035.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SJW Group (SJW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.