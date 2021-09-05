Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings of $2.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.62. Universal Health Services reported earnings of $2.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year earnings of $12.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.76 to $12.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.17 to $13.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.92.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,136 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth $1,406,000. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,534. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.95. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $99.47 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

