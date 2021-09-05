Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to report $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.45. Upland Software reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.24 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their target price on Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.94. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

In other news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $307,017.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,742,109. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $413,850.06. Following the transaction, the president now owns 238,324 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,266.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,281 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Upland Software by 85.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at $78,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

