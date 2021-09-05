Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.50 Million

Brokerages expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to report sales of $126.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $127.00 million. Upwork posted sales of $96.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year sales of $494.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $493.30 million to $494.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $621.91 million, with estimates ranging from $614.01 million to $629.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%.

UPWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $44.75 on Friday. Upwork has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -223.75 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.01.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,462,099.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,277,654.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,051 shares of company stock worth $2,864,755. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Upwork by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,741,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,923 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Upwork by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Upwork by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,499,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,160,000 after acquiring an additional 854,679 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Upwork by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,640,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,799,000 after acquiring an additional 403,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Upwork by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,910 shares during the last quarter. 59.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

