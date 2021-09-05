Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Vascular Biogenics posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 3,546.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

VBLT stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. The company has a market cap of $117.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

