Zacks: Brokerages Expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.18). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APPN. Truist lowered their price target on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

In other news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,830,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Appian by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Appian by 46.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APPN stock traded up $5.62 on Friday, reaching $113.69. 494,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -169.68 and a beta of 1.72. Appian has a 12 month low of $54.53 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.82.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

