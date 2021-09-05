Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to Post $0.71 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.74. Bank of America reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of America.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Bank of America by 12.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $1,161,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC opened at $41.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $345.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of America (BAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.