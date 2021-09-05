Zacks: Brokerages Expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. CarGurus reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CARG shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $29.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.90.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $872,385.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,333,702 shares in the company, valued at $41,571,491.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $248,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,473.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 491,266 shares of company stock worth $13,837,382. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,232,000 after acquiring an additional 716,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,643,000 after purchasing an additional 370,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 5.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,038,000 after buying an additional 261,517 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 7.7% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,880,000 after buying an additional 215,994 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after buying an additional 1,387,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

