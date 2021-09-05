Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Cushman & Wakefield reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cushman & Wakefield.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

CWK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -130.07, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46.

In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $1,055,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $64,761,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,535,112 shares of company stock worth $175,045,931. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.