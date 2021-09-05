Zacks: Brokerages Expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.85. DXC Technology posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on DXC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.08.

NYSE:DXC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,645. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average is $34.94. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $49,803.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,611 shares of company stock valued at $759,073. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in DXC Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in DXC Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in DXC Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

