Zacks: Brokerages Expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to announce sales of $27.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.78 million and the lowest is $25.00 million. Evolus posted sales of $17.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year sales of $102.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.34 million to $108.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $182.03 million, with estimates ranging from $157.00 million to $222.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 209.46% and a negative net margin of 171.55%. The business had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.51 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EOLS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Sunday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $9.62 on Friday. Evolus has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $17.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37.

In other news, insider David Moatazedi sold 22,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $242,067.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medytox Inc. acquired 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $489,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,346,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,694,770.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,460 and sold 164,860 shares valued at $1,779,481. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 59.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at $83,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 52.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

