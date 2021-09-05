Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fisker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fisker will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fisker.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.18.

FSR stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,275,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,182,842. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 0.94. Fisker has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.32.

In related news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $411,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $10,019,675.48. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 7.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fisker by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 1,197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 11.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

