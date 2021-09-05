Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 516.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,626 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of Zai Lab worth $18,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 17.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 82.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total value of $1,301,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total transaction of $14,733,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 276,340 shares of company stock valued at $43,442,600 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab stock opened at $145.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.12. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $72.42 and a 1 year high of $193.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.01.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

