Zano Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.77 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Zano coin can now be purchased for about $2.85 or 0.00005522 BTC on exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $30.77 million and approximately $289,116.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zano has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,529.63 or 0.99885565 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00049238 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.27 or 0.00985231 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.20 or 0.00517942 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.55 or 0.00340289 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00073458 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005303 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,832,083 coins and its circulating supply is 10,802,583 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

