ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Down 6.7% Over Last Week

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $1,758.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.34 or 0.00328244 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.48 or 0.00158948 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.41 or 0.00206981 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002525 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

