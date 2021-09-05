Zcoin Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last Week (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,845.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,871.65 or 0.07767318 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $214.88 or 0.00431087 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $703.64 or 0.01411648 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.79 or 0.00138000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.78 or 0.00629508 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.03 or 0.00609948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.52 or 0.00382215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.