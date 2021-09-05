Zealium Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $37,559.66 and approximately $11.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00013912 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00011855 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.05 or 0.00709301 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Zealium

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,890,542 coins and its circulating supply is 16,890,542 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

